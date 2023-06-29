Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,467.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 107.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 101,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

