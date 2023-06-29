Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

