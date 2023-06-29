Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $532.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.