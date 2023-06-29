Reviewing SimCorp A/S (SICRF) and Its Competitors

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SimCorp A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SimCorp A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A SimCorp A/S Competitors -29.98% -279.85% -6.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of SimCorp A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SimCorp A/S N/A N/A 116.15 SimCorp A/S Competitors $446.32 million -$19.43 million 565.94

This table compares SimCorp A/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SimCorp A/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SimCorp A/S. SimCorp A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SimCorp A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SimCorp A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 SimCorp A/S Competitors 399 1676 4003 44 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 25.51%. Given SimCorp A/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SimCorp A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

SimCorp A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SimCorp A/S pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SimCorp A/S rivals beat SimCorp A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments. The company also offers data management, corporate actions, ESG data management, market data management, and security master services; and client communications, such as client reporting and sales enablement, and digital engagement platform. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

