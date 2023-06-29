Reviewing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get XOS alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.03 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.50 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 648.64%.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats XOS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.