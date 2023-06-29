Robert Dee Etherington Purchases 25,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) CEO Robert Dee Etherington purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clene Trading Up 5.1 %

Clene stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,151.64%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the third quarter worth about $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

