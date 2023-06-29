Robert Dee Etherington Purchases 25,000 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) CEO Robert Dee Etherington purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Clene Trading Up 5.1 %
Clene stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.37.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,151.64%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
