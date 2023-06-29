Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 4,359,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,109,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Roblox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

