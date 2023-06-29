Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $321.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $326.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

