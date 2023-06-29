Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

