Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,585 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 650.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.