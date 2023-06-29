Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $297.14 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.