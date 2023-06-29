Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.11 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.67.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

