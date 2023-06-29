Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $96.14 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

