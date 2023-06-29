Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 0.0 %

BAP opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.