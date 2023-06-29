Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 262,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

