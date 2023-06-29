Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $235.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

