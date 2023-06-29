Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.