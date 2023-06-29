Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $200.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

