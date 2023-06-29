Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $24,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in GATX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GATX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

