Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

