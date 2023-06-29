Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 12,193 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $878.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

