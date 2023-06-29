Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

