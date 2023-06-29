Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,726 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

