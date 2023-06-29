Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.16% of Kimball International worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

