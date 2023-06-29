Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

