Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $350.78 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

