Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 348,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 661,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

