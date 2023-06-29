Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Infosys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

