Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

BDX opened at $259.05 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

