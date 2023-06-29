Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 69 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

