Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $441,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.