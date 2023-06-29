Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
easyJet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
About easyJet
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.