RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 196,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 138,611 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.35.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 1.55% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.