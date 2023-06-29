Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $388.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $311.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.15. Saia has a 1-year low of $175.48 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

