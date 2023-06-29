Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $388.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $311.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.15. Saia has a 1-year low of $175.48 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.