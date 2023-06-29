Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

