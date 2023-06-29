ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

