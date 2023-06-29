Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $64.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.6 %

SHAK opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -197.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 30.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

