Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

