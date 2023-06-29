Short Interest in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPOW) Decreases By 81.1%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPOW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMPOW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. Tempo Automation has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

