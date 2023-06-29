Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Increases By 366.7%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.