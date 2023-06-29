Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Drops By 90.9%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

