Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $183.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.