SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Down 69.2% in June

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TWEB opened at $18.18 on Thursday. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

