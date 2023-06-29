Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Free Report) is one of 131 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Software Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 27.12 Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $181.93 million -$39.23 million -30.53

Software Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Software Aktiengesellschaft. Software Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.5% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -52.89% -89.37% -13.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Software Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Software Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00 Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 192 710 1170 5 2.48

Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.81%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Software Aktiengesellschaft’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Software Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Software Aktiengesellschaft peers beat Software Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

