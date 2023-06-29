Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.36. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Sohu.com by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 797,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 181,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

