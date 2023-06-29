Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 361,715 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

