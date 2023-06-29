Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Financial Review

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) and LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and LiveWire Ergogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -5.39% 13.24% 5.56% LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and LiveWire Ergogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 LiveWire Ergogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than LiveWire Ergogenics.

This table compares Sovos Brands and LiveWire Ergogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $878.37 million 2.26 -$53.45 million ($0.49) -39.94 LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.14

LiveWire Ergogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWire Ergogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of LiveWire Ergogenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats LiveWire Ergogenics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

