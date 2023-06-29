Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,525,228. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.