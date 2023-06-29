S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Saugata Saha Sells 200 Shares

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&P Global alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $391.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.25 and a 200-day moving average of $356.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.