SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 132,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 65,679 shares.The stock last traded at $95.95 and had previously closed at $96.34.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

